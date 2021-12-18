Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in November

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IIF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,210. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.0011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
