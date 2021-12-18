Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,322 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $37,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.95. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $63.35 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

