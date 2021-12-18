Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.47% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $134,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after buying an additional 292,368 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $79.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

