Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,189,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 391,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Regions Financial worth $145,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,009,000 after buying an additional 721,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of RF opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.