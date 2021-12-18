Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,430,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of KeyCorp worth $132,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 172,870 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $6,920,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $5,774,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,557,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 236,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

