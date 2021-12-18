Morgan Stanley Sells 302,135 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Paychex worth $147,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

