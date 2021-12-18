Morgan Stanley Sells 35,628 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Bilibili worth $150,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Bilibili by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $49.95 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

