Morgan Stanley Sells 378,214 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 378,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of V.F. worth $158,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

