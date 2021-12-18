Morgan Stanley Sells 92,458 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of State Street worth $143,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

Shares of STT opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

