Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 248,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Mplx worth $155,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Mplx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 2,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

