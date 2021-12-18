Motco Acquires 14,426 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Motco lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AZN opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.
AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
