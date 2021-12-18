Motco Acquires 14,426 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Motco lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

