Motco Acquires 1,795 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Motco owned about 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,516 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $154.46 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average is $161.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

