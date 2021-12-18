Motco Acquires 2,843 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Motco grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after purchasing an additional 243,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Shares of APD opened at $298.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

