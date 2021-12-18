Motco Acquires 845 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Motco grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

Shares of UPS opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

