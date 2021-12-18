Motco Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motco raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,676,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $634.96 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $644.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

