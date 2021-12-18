Motco Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Motco lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $487.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $496.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.31 and its 200 day moving average is $424.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

