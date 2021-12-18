Motco Buys 5,675 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 351,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.