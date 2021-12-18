Motco Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 50.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 235,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 79,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 502,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,629,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

