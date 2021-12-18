Motco Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Motco lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.