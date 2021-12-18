Motco Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $211.88 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

