Motco Has $9.40 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Motco boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

TXN opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average of $191.02. The company has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.