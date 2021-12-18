Motco Purchases 1,101 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Motco lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after buying an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average of $188.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

