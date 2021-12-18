Motco Purchases 2,629 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Motco increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

