Motco Purchases 2,839 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Motco raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 1.0% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI opened at $201.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.25. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.