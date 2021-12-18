Motco Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Motco boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 455,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,806,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

NYSE D opened at $76.63 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

