Motco Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Motco grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

ICE stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

