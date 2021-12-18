Motco Sells 1,641 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Motco lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.7% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.