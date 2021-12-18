Motco Sells 2,270 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Motco reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

