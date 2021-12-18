Motco Trims Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $267.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $272.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.62 and its 200-day moving average is $252.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

