MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 39.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $85,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.46. 2,020,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,919. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $205.71 and a one year high of $265.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.12 and a 200 day moving average of $250.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

