MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 2.4% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,650,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after buying an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 52,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.25. 318,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,557. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $217.31 and a 52 week high of $279.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

