MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $27.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 209,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.2% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $215.14. The stock had a trading volume of 62,420,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,408,260. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

