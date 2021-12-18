MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. MSCI comprises about 4.2% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $590.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $634.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.