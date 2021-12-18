mStable USD Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.15 million and $966,420.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,884.90 or 0.99465985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00033281 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.10 or 0.00946398 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

