M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $932.57 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,030.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $809.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

