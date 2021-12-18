M&T Bank Corp Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $615.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $661.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

