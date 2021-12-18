M&T Bank Corp Has $18.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 84,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average of $229.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.