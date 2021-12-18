M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.33% of Old Republic International worth $23,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,710,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

