M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $20,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

