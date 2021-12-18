M&T Bank Corp Sells 13,351 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Express by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $160.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average is $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

