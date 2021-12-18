M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

MO opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.