MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.56. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.48.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.