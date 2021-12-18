Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MURGY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MURGY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($260.67) to €241.00 ($270.79) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.