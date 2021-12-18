Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $895.78

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895.78 ($11.84) and traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.89). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.89), with a volume of 257,563 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 895.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 905.66.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Alan Giles purchased 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 911 ($12.04) per share, with a total value of £18,429.53 ($24,355.13).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.