MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $487.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

