MVL Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. MVL has a market cap of $170.23 million and $1.06 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,304,845,076 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

