MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.0478 on Major Exchanges

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, MXC has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $126.39 million and $6.34 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.00387944 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010286 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $648.43 or 0.01355629 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

