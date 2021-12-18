MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $12.27 or 0.00026154 BTC on popular exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $375.44 million and $109.60 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041542 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007283 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.