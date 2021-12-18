Mysterium (MYST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.01 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $151,630.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

