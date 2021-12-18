NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.83

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.83 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.61). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.61), with a volume of 13,750 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £21.27 million and a PE ratio of -25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.83.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

